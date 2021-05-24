"The Apostate In White And The 3rd Secret of Fatima": Why does the claim that the Third Secret (To be understood more "clearly" in 1960) is about the attempted assassination of JPII, seem increasingly absurd?

Sola Ex Cathedra is every bit as much a heresy as Sola Scriptura 1.) Sola Ex Cathedra (Popes are only infallible when making an ex cathedra definition) is a heresy of semi-Trads. 2.) Sola Scriptura (only the Bible is infallible) is a heresy of Protestants. If the Popes could at times teach heresy, how would we know when they are teaching truth or error? We would have to be the superior of the Pope to decide when he is teaching the truth and when he is teaching falsehood… that is a complete prideful delusion! OBJECTION # 1: Vatican I said the Pope is only infallible when speaking Ex Cathedra ANSWER # 1: While it is true that Ex Cathedra statements are infallible; it is absolutely NOT true that Ex Cathedra statements are the ONLY times Popes are infallible. Vatican I infallibly declares: The First Vatican Council Dogmatic Constitution of Vatican I, Pastor Aeternus Pope Pius IX, July 18, 1870 A.D. “Indeed, their apo