Fraud: Facial Recognition Technology With 2,400 Picture Comparisons Shows Sister Lucy I (Pre-1958) and Sister Lucy II (Post-1958) are Definitely NOT the Same Person.
|Sister Lucy I: Missing
Sister Lucy II: Impostor
On advice, I will not yet reveal the names of the investigators, the names of the companies involved, or the names of the programs being used. They are the best. They are all working on a comprehensive and definite report on the results and this will be released in the coming weeks. I want to avoid any interference in the investigation. After the final facial recognition report is complete, the second phase of the investigation will be launched which will be finding out the identity of the Imposter and finding out what happened to our dear Sister Lucy dos Santos.
More soon.
This news is of a monumental historic event. This will go far beyond just dealing with the Fatima apparitions, but indeed it will explain what has happened to the Church in general. Others who had more resources and more established so-called apostolates did nothing. And you, Mr. Chojnowski, have made history by starting this great initiative of truth. God bless you.ReplyDelete
Amen. It is as many have suspected. Skulduggery and deception. Lets see how the gatekeepers try to handle this. The dragnet has been unleashed and it will sweep up virtually all higher ups in this criminal fraud of the Vat 2 fake "catholic" church. Thanks be to God!ReplyDelete
Congratulations! Well done! Very well done! BTW, your story is being given good coverage on CathInfo.com and it should be given very good coverage around the world in various and many different venues!ReplyDelete
Our Lady will surely bless you for your defense of her. This substitution is a blasphemy against her and her Son and the more people work to expose it, the better for all of us poor humans. It is our duty to defend our Mother. It is the Will of Christ. Sister Lucy has been silenced and the Fatima secret has been covered up by those other impostors in the Vatican. Impostors everywhere! Now can an impostor be a true Pope? Or is he a wolf in the clothing of sheep as Our Lord said. A wolf is not a member of the sheepfold but rather eats sheep.ReplyDelete