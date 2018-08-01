Fraud: Facial Recognition Technology With 2,400 Picture Comparisons Shows Sister Lucy I (Pre-1958) and Sister Lucy II (Post-1958) are Definitely NOT the Same Person.

Sister Lucy I: Missing
Sister Lucy II: Impostor
I can now release the overall results of the facial recognition tests that have been performed using the most up to date technology available analyzed by the most sophisticated software technicians and organized and analyzed by an expert investigator.

"The only thing similar was the habit" were the words I just heard from the investigator in our phone conversation about the result. More specifics on the technicalities of the result will follow this initial announcement.

On advice, I will not yet reveal the names of the investigators, the names of the companies involved, or the names of the programs being used. They are the best. They are all working on a comprehensive and definite report on the results and this will be released in the coming weeks. I want to avoid any interference in the investigation. After the final facial recognition report is complete, the second phase of the investigation will be launched which will be finding out the identity of the Imposter and finding out what happened to our dear Sister Lucy dos Santos.

More soon. 

Comments

  1. This news is of a monumental historic event. This will go far beyond just dealing with the Fatima apparitions, but indeed it will explain what has happened to the Church in general. Others who had more resources and more established so-called apostolates did nothing. And you, Mr. Chojnowski, have made history by starting this great initiative of truth. God bless you.

    ReplyDelete

  2. Amen. It is as many have suspected. Skulduggery and deception. Lets see how the gatekeepers try to handle this. The dragnet has been unleashed and it will sweep up virtually all higher ups in this criminal fraud of the Vat 2 fake "catholic" church. Thanks be to God!

    ReplyDelete

  3. Congratulations! Well done! Very well done! BTW, your story is being given good coverage on CathInfo.com and it should be given very good coverage around the world in various and many different venues!

    ReplyDelete

  4. Our Lady will surely bless you for your defense of her. This substitution is a blasphemy against her and her Son and the more people work to expose it, the better for all of us poor humans. It is our duty to defend our Mother. It is the Will of Christ. Sister Lucy has been silenced and the Fatima secret has been covered up by those other impostors in the Vatican. Impostors everywhere! Now can an impostor be a true Pope? Or is he a wolf in the clothing of sheep as Our Lord said. A wolf is not a member of the sheepfold but rather eats sheep.

    ReplyDelete

Post a Comment

Popular Posts

Clerical Rumors: Who is Ahead in the Final Stretch of the Race for SSPX Superior General. Some Surprises, Indeed.

Image
Fr. Jurgen Wegner Dark Horse: Quickly Moving Up to Front Ranks 5-1 Fr. Yves le Roux Considered a "Centrist" 10-1 Fr. Niklaus Pfluger "Power behind the throne" 20-1                                                              Bishop Bernard Fellay
                                                             Not seeking Re-Election
                                                                          100-1

Dr. Chojnowski: Of course I cannot reveal my sources for any of this discussion as to the frontrunners for the position of Superior General of the SSPX, so take this with a "grain of salt."
With regard to the leading candidates being mentioned with only 2 1/2 weeks until the General Chapter on July 11th, here is the information I have heard about the situation:

Leading Candidates:

1st: Fr. David Pagliarani: Has been the leading candidate for at least 6 months. Is favored by the more  "conservative" of the SSPX priests. Was District Superior…
Read more

Clerical Rumors: Fr. David Pagliarani Superior General Front-Runner as SSPX Starts General Chapter.

Image
Front-Runner Fr. Pagliarani Seen as "Center-Right"

According to my clerical sources, the election of the Superior General of the SSPX is the first order of business for the General Chapter. If that is the case, we might be getting word as to the next Superior General in the next few days since the once every 12 year General Chapter begins tomorrow, July 11th.

After speaking with SSPX/Resistance sources today, there seems to be no chance that an election of a new superior general will bring about a reunification of SSPX and SSPX/Resistance.

Also, our clerical sources have pointed out that if Rome should offer the SSPX a Personal Prelature, Bishop Bernard Fellay could be back in the leadership position as Personal Prelate of the new organization.




Read more

Le Figaro on SSPX election: "Fellay toppled", "Side opposed to deal with Rome now in charge."

Image
Dr. Chojnowski: Le Figaro,  termed by Wikipedia the oldest French daily newspaper and one of the two newspapers, along with Le Monde, calls the election of Fr. Davide Pagliarani the "toppling of Bishop Fellay." Now, says the paper, "those who oppose a deal with Rome are in charge." They are surprised by this since they report that Bishop Fellay was the favorite to win re-election as Superior General! Readers, I reported to you early that Fr. Pagliarani was the favorite and that Bishop Fellay was not going to be reelected.clerical-rumors-fr-david-pagliarani.html I also reported to you that the victory by Fr. Pagliarani is being seen as a victory of the "Center-Right." Here is the article from Rorate Coeli:le-figaro-on-sspx-election-fellay.html Le Figaro on SSPX election: "Fellay toppled", "Side opposed to deal with Rome now in charge." Yesterday, following the election of their new Superior-General, the General Chapter of the Society o…
Read more

Death Spiral of the Fatima Center? Financial Crisis, Job Cut Backs, Hours Trimmed. Revival Sought with Neo-Con Youth Conference.

Image
So Many Good People Gone. Another NewChurch Triumph.

We have received information that the Fatima Center, Port Erie, Ontario is suffering from a financial crisis. This has caused it to cut back on jobs, trim workers hours, and has had high ranking members of the organization leave or be fired.

If we look on the advertisement for this years conference in Dallas, it shows a Remnant take over of the organization. Moreover, those faithful who attend and have grave doubts about the validity of Novus Ordo ordinations would be left out.

I have received absolutely ZERO help from any one in the Fatima Center for my Sister Lucy Truth organization and effort. How long will they continue to speak about "the Fourth Secret," while totally ignoring the possibility that Sister Lucy herself was eliminated and a substitute put in her place. Why trust ANYTHING coming out of the Vatican. How naive can we be?

I have also heard that the movie "The Vatican D…
Read more

SSPX Defines Itself with Archbishop Lefebvre's 1974 Declaration "Which the Society embraces in its Entirety." Is the Lefebvre Ram back in the Pen and has the Reb[r]anded Wether Been Sent to the Butcher?

Image
Dr. Chojnowski: The General Chapter of the SSPX has issued its concluding statement, which clearly is meant to identify the next twelve years of the life of the SSPX with one of the most thrilling anti-Modernist moments of the SSPX, the Declaration in November 1974 in which Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre reacted to the Modernism which he experienced coming from the mouths of the ecclesial visitors who came to the Econe seminary. In the final text the superiors of the SSPX rally the faithful to the fight for Christ the King and His Dominion over All Men and identifies its mission as preserving the priesthood which has as its focus the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. None of this savors of a meat of an unbranded wether! Pray for the best! Let us see how the "authority," "even the highest in the hierarchy," responds to this. Obviously there will be no "deal" for the next 12 years. Told you. 

The final statement of the General Chapter is below. Below that I have inclu…
Read more

It's Romanitas! Duh! Michael Matt Just Needs to Settle Down. Where did you Expect the last two Superior Generals of the SSPX (1982-2018) to be sent? Zimbabwe?

Image
Dr. Chojnowski: There has been a recent uproar about the naming of Bishop Bernard Fellay and Fr. Franz Schmidberger as "Assistant Generals" to the new Superior General of the SSPX, Fr. Davide Pagliarani. Even the "SSPX supporters" from the Remnant, who, I have heard, will "never darken the door of an SSPX chapel," are "confused." I have already charged them with being "confused" about Catholic Doctrine after allowing a heretical article by Elizabeth Yore to be published in their newspaper in which the author advocated that the Cardinals meet immediately and "depose" Francis for a situation involving the pedophilia scandal in the Conciliar church.  I charged the Remnant with the heresy of Gallicanism and Conciliarism, but got no response.  Now "just one member of the Catholic press," is "confused" about why the new Superior General would create two new "assistant" positions for the only two men w…
Read more