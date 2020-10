Dr. Chojnowski: Today marked a major turning point for Sister Lucy Truth. I received a call today stating that a major TV network (for obvious reasons I will not yet release the name) is "extremely enthusiastic" about telling the story of the Fake Sister Lucy and the investigation into the imposture and the substitution. They are planning for a 2-3 hour documentary/movie to be aired on August 11, 2020. Significance of the date --- other than being the Feast of St. Philomena --- is that they are "hot" to have it come out 3 days before the big Fatima movie that is scheduled to be released (held back due to the coronavirus) on August 14, 2020.



With this documentary/movie, the cover-up of the disappearance of Sister Lucy dos Santos of Fatima and the, subsequent, distortion of the entire Fatima message, would no longer possible. The case would be before the entire world and the Vatican would be pressured to come up with answers. Also, the documentary will included new i…