Newly-Released Video Footage From 1946 Shows the Real Sister Lucy Visiting Fatima Again for the First and, Presumably, Last Time Since 1921.

-
1946
1967. No Problem, right? 


See Previously Unseen Footage Here: https://youtu.be/WqtKUyHBMYo

More Screen Shots from the Real Sister Lucy's 1946 Visit to Fatima. 







Stop the "Beatification" of the Fake Now!

