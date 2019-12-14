Fatima Message of the Body: "Sister Lucy" in 2000 spent about 1/2 the Time in a Taped Interview Conveying a Message to the World about.........well, KISSING. What else would you expect from the Seer of Fatima and Messenger of Our Lady? NEW TRANSLATION.

Narrator : Lúcia was able to witness the Church’s recognition of the virtues and the example of life of her two cousins. Lúcia was the oldest, but the Lady in white had already told them that she would remain here for a while longer. An announcement that was accompanied by the vision of Francisco and Jacinta’s ascension to heaven, while she remained on earth. A communication of the Virgin that took place on the 13 th of June of 1917. Lúcia stayed in fact a while longer. 83 years have passed since the Virgins words, and Lúcia is still delivering the message of love and conversion that represents Fátima.

Absorbed in the Carmel’s silence, and despite being 93, Lúcia is a cheerful woman.

Sister Lúcia : When we meet the Holy Father, we have some little things to offer him. Can I take it?

Bishop : Of course. To the bishop you don’t have to give anything (Laughs). Unless is a little kiss. This one time I came here with a Cardinal and he gave you a kiss. But you were a little bit shy. And then you said: “Well now it’s normal, in the old days this wasn’t ok”. (Laughs). Bu t you accepted it, but you were a little bit uncomfortable. Do you remember?

Sister Lúcia : I do. In the old days a priest, or any man who wasn’t the father or the brother of a little girl, didn’t kiss her. Unless she was grown up, no man would kiss her. Not even a priest, a bishop or a Pope. My “second” father never gave me a kiss. We used to say that it wasn’t polite to kiss young girls. But now I see everybody doing it. Whenever I’m outside and I have to go somewhere, everybody is kissing me. Men and women, men with moustaches (Laughs). And I say to myself: “Well, It’s just the way it is”. And when I get home, the first thing I do is to wash my face (Laughs).

Bishop : Well, I was about to ask you something but I won’t, because over there you won’t be able to wash your face. I was going to ask if by the time of the beatification, symbolically and in the name of Francisco and Jacinta and many other people, I could go to you and give you a kiss. In that case it’s better not to so you don’t have to wash your face.

Sister Lucia : It’s better not to (Laughs). I’m not used to it. I endure it but...

Other sister : The Holy Father also gives kisses.

Sister Lucia : The Holy Father has already given me some kisses (Laughs).

Other sister : You see, you see. But it was here on the head. Bishop now you know you have to do like the Holy Father.

Sister Lucia : By that time, I kept the veil I was wearing that day (Laugh). Other sister : That time you didn’t wash it.