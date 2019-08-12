Vatileaks: Declassified CIA Document Obtained by RadTrad Thomist, Shows Pope Pius XII's Plans for Post-War Catholic Bloc of European Nations Between U.S. Liberal Alliance and Soviet Communist Alliance. Also, Reveals Pope's Work to Make Russia the Great Catholic Missionary Field of the 20th Century.

Grand Geo-Strategist and Evangelist. What COULD HAVE BEEN

Dr. Chojnowski: RadTrad Thomist has just obtained a declassified CIA document that details the interrogation of a former Catholic priest who became a National Socialist and German operations officer during World War II.





Further commentary will follow on subsequent posts. However, in order to get out this information to our readers in a timely fashion, I would advise them to keep a look out for several points as they read the extensive account of the interrogation of Albert Hartl, a Bavarian who left the Catholic Church and Priesthood to become a much used asset for the German National Socialist government during the 1933 to 1945 period. His work related to the Catholic Church and the Vatican is a special focus of the questions posed to Hartl during his interrogation in by American Army Intelligence in 1946.





Items of Great Significance:





1) Vatican's Plan to Open Up Russia as An Extensive Missionary Field after the Russian Revolution.

2) The Vatican Under Popes Benedict XV, Pius XI, and Pius XII Had Extensive Contacts with the Soviet Government Attempting to Negotiate the Establishment of Catholic Missionary Efforts in Southern Russia.

3) Pope Pius XII's Plan to Establish a Catholic National Political Bloc Stretching from Portugal to Poland and Bulgaria, to be Lead by a Catholic Italy as a Counter-Weight to the American Liberal Bloc and the Soviet Communist Bloc that Was Going to Emerge After the Collapse of National Socialist Germany. Plans for this geo-political Catholic fortress were already being laid in 1941.

4) The American government took it for granted that the world-wide Catholic Church led by Pope Pius XII was immune to doctrinal takeover by the Americanism that dominated the Catholic Church in the United States, because of the Church's rejection of the American doctrine of religious liberty.

5) The willingness of the Vatican to supply exact and accurate data to the German Military on the Soviet's planned invasion in January 1945 (information that the German government did not believe, but which proved to be completely accurate), while refusing to betray the military information of the Americans and the British to the German high command.





Note: There is so much more to garner from this uncovered document about the Vatican's geopolitical activity and attitude from the end of the First World War to the end of the Second World War. This information will be a contribution to our efforts to find out what happened in 1958 and why. And who done it.





More commentary will follow on subsequent posts.