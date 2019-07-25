Is Anybody There? Does Anybody Care? Read the Latest Report from Australia's #1 Super Facial Recognizer in Which She Says that the Woman Pictured Below is Definitely NOT Sister Lucy dos Santos of Fatima.

"The Church Will Be In Eclipse"

Eclipse? October 27, 1958.

Gives You Chills and Tears.





This gives me the chills. Thanks to the new book by Dr. Taylor Marshall and by the research of an invaluable co-worker at Sister Lucy Truth, it has come to my attention that not only was Our Lady's words at La Salette about the fact that the "Church will be in Eclipse" --- there, but darkened and seemingly not there, for a "moment" (read, at least 60 years and running) --- but that Our Lady seems to have indicated to us the actual exact time in which such an "eclipse" would happen. During an eclipse over Rome! Of course, as we know, or at least as we should know, on the previous day, October 26th, 1958, the Feast of Christ the King, there was 5 minutes of white smoke that came bellowing from the Conclave that was electing a successor of Pope Pius XII. This went so far that Vatican media had announced that a pope was elected. N…