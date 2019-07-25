Is Anybody There? Does Anybody Care? Read the Latest Report from Australia's #1 Super Facial Recognizer in Which She Says that the Woman Pictured Below is Definitely NOT Sister Lucy dos Santos of Fatima.






Nope.
https://sisterlucyimposter.org/brayovic-super-recognizer-analysis/

For all the Reports Collected so far, from Handwriting Analysts, Facial Recognition Programs, Plastic Surgeons, a World-Class Forensic Artist, Orthodontists, and now, a Super Recognizer, see our sisterlucyimposter.org site with all the information.

  1. BrotherBeowulfJuly 26, 2019 at 4:45 AM

    Thank you Peter. On this great Feast of St. Ann we are reminded to be patient, as she and her noble husband Joachim were!

    You are doing a great act of charity by spearheading this research. May St Michael the Archangel guide your lance.

    The Immaculate Heart sees your efforts on her behalf and so do we, your brother sheep abandoned by the shepherds who have revealed themselves as wolves.

    Your work will help to overthrow Antipope Francis and his Homosexual Network Strangling the Church.

    Immaculate Heart, Triumph!

  2. elpine flowerJuly 26, 2019 at 6:09 AM

    Dr. Chojnowski,
    Thank you for all your efforts in exposing the Sr Lucy Truth.
    I for one appreciate the fact that at least someone was willing to follow up on what i already suspected after reading Carmen del Tapia's book about Escriva. His visit to Tuy to meet with Lucia after she was commanded to put the Third Secret to paper and send it to her Bishop, coupled with his sly remarks about nuns in general and Sr Lucia in particular to the women of Opus Dei , contrasting that with his own account in his own book about Lucia and his meeting with her, was enough to make any reader scratch their head in disbelief.
    It was so obvious Escriva was using Fatima in general and Lucia in particular to foster his own legitimacy through marketing inference to the intentions of the Mother of God, it left me literally aghast.....
    Coimbria is where Lucia went in seclusion after Coimbria is where Lucia allegedly told Escriva to open the first OD House outside of Spain.
    Mother Celine admitted in an interview the nuns were all Opus Dei Cooperators in the Coimbria convent........Yet according to Escriva the nuns and Lucia are all "silly women" .
    Personally , I think we are all silly if we believe this Opus Dei nonsense.

Popular Posts

Amazon Facial Recognition Technology Determines that Sister Lucy I and Sister Lucy II are not the Same Person. Not One Match Amidst Thousands of Comparisons.

Image
Begin forwarded message:
 "NOT EQUAL".The above message was sent to Sister Lucy Truth as the announcement of the result of the Amazon Facial Recognition Test. All of the data, with pictures and percentage identified similarity and matches to be released along with Investigators report soon. A further summary of all the data from this test will be released by Sister Lucy Truth in the coming weeks.
Watch the Youtube below about this latest Amazon technology that is being used by police departments all over the nation. 










Sister Lucy Truth Update: Michigan State Facial Recognition Lab Finds that Sister Lucy II (post-1967) was NOT Sister Lucy I (pre-1967). How Much Do We Need to Put Out Until the Crickets Stop Chirping?

Image
We said that we look at the case in a scientific way and we have. This weekend, we will publish on sisterlucyimposter.org the facial recognition report about Sister Lucy I and II. Michigan State University is the only university in the United States with a facial recognition lab, and Dr. Arun Ross is a leading professional in that field, see his biographical page at https://www.egr.msu.edu/people/profile/rossarun.

Although all of the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of the real Sister Lucy have not, by any means, been settled, it has been exactly one year since scientific facial recognition analysis identified the imposter and in order to further investigate the apparent replacement and to further seek to establish the fact, at least 4 other facial recognition tests were commissioned using a variety of the latest programs and algorithms. Other analysis was done on the pictures, by orthodontists, plastic surgeons, dentists, forensic artists, private investigators, eye doctors and…
Long-Standing Fatima "Consecration of Russia" Narrative Implodes as Handwriting Expert Demonstrates 1980 Letter from "Sister Lucy" to Fr. Umberto Pasquale is Definitely a Forgery. Whatever the Real Sister Lucy Knew about the Requested Consecration of Russia DOES NOT Appear in this Letter. Fatima Center, Are You Listening? Report from Bart Baggett to be Posted Imminently.

Image
On April 13, 1980, Sister Lucy replied to Fr. Umberto's question regarding the form of consecration that Our Lady of Fatima requested:
Link to a now disproven Fatima, Sister Lucy, and Consecration of Russia Narrative: https://www.nuestrasenoradelasrosas.org/news1/SisterLucyConsecrationOfRussia.htm
More Than Metaphor: Our Lady at La Salette seems to have told us not only THAT the Church would be in "Eclipse," but WHEN IT WOULD GO INTO ECLIPSE, October 27th, 1958.

Image
"The Church Will Be In Eclipse"
                 Eclipse? October 27, 1958.
                Gives You Chills and Tears.


This gives me the chills. Thanks to the new book by Dr. Taylor Marshall and by the research of an invaluable co-worker at Sister Lucy Truth, it has come to my attention that not only was Our Lady's words at La Salette about the fact that the "Church will be in Eclipse" --- there, but darkened and seemingly not there, for a "moment" (read, at least 60 years and running) --- but that Our Lady seems to have indicated to us the actual exact time in which such an "eclipse" would happen. During an eclipse over Rome! Of course, as we know, or at least as we should know, on the previous day, October 26th, 1958, the Feast of Christ the King, there was 5 minutes of white smoke that came bellowing from the Conclave that was electing a successor of Pope Pius XII. This went so far that Vatican media had announced that a pope was elected. N…
ALERT: World-Class Handwriting Analyst Demonstrates that the Writings of "Sister Lucy" from after 1957 Were Forgeries. Analysis of "Third Secret" Released by Vatican in 2000, Forged 1969 Letter Urging Obedience and Submission to Paul VI, Signatures on Letters from 1967 and 1969, Letter about Consecration of Russia From 1980, and Manuscript Released by Carmelites of Coimbra and Used as the Basis for Sister Lucy's Official Biography Published by the Blue Army WERE ALL FORGERIES. Follow the Links to the Sworn Testimony Below.

Image
https://sisterlucyimposter.org/handwriting-analysis/

New and Revised Analysis Comparing Known and Excepted Handwriting Samples form Sister Lucy to the Letter Written in November of 1969, in which complete obedience to Paul VI's revolutionary actions in the Church is urged. Analyst certifies that the "Third Secret" (written in 1944) released by the Vatican IS consistent with the known Sister Lucy's handwritings, leaving open the possibility of a "Fourth Secret." https://sisterlucyimposter.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/BaggettOpinionPacket-Extrc-Revised2.pdf
Sworn testimony and analysis of "Manuscript of Sister Lucy" which served as the basis, put forward as authentic by the Carmelites of Coimbra, for Sister Lucy's official biography. This cleverly done forgery was published by the Blue Army.                                  Scroll Down to Report #2 https://sisterlucyimposter.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/BaggettOpinionPacket-Extrc-Revised2.pdf
Sign…
Revised and Updated Edition of Handwriting Analyst Declaration in which 1969 Letter of "Sister Lucy" Advocating Submission to Paul VI is Proven to be a Forgery. Soon to be Released on SisterLucyimposter.org. Includes Analysis of the Purported Third Secret Released in 2000. Socci's "4th Secret" Looking More Plausible. Folks, if Sister Lucy was around in 1969, she would have been able to write her own letters.

Image
The letter which Bart Baggett has definitively analyzed, translated above, has proven to be a cleverly attempted FORGERY. Obviously, Paul VI had not finished using the persona of "Sister Lucy" to shut down opposition to his agenda after May 13th, 1967. Notice that in a letter of thanks to a man who gave a gift to the convent of Coimbra, she spends 80% of the letter telling you to obey probably the greatest revolutionary and Modernist in the history of the Catholic Church. Rather than being the leader of the opposition or should we say "prophet of doom," "Sister Lucy" 1969 is Paul VI's greatest defender, urging complete obedience to one who speaks for God and to object to whom means that you are separated from the Vine of the Catholic Church and face the Fires of Hell. The importance of this find cannot be overstated. 

The Revised version of the legal declaration by Mr. Bart Baggett will be released shortly on sisterlucyimposter.org 


