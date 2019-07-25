Is Anybody There? Does Anybody Care? Read the Latest Report from Australia's #1 Super Facial Recognizer in Which She Says that the Woman Pictured Below is Definitely NOT Sister Lucy dos Santos of Fatima.
|Nope.
For all the Reports Collected so far, from Handwriting Analysts, Facial Recognition Programs, Plastic Surgeons, a World-Class Forensic Artist, Orthodontists, and now, a Super Recognizer, see our sisterlucyimposter.org site with all the information.
We need all the financial help that you can give us to continue this scientific investigation into the falsification and imposture of the Seer of Fatima, Sister Lucy dos Santos, please donate to our efforts by making a tax-deductible donation via check or money order to:
Sister Lucy Truth
4104 N. Murray Dr.
Otis Orchards, WA 99027
or
https://sisterlucyimposter.org/donate/
Thank you Peter. On this great Feast of St. Ann we are reminded to be patient, as she and her noble husband Joachim were!ReplyDelete
You are doing a great act of charity by spearheading this research. May St Michael the Archangel guide your lance.
The Immaculate Heart sees your efforts on her behalf and so do we, your brother sheep abandoned by the shepherds who have revealed themselves as wolves.
Your work will help to overthrow Antipope Francis and his Homosexual Network Strangling the Church.
Immaculate Heart, Triumph!
Dr. Chojnowski,ReplyDelete
Thank you for all your efforts in exposing the Sr Lucy Truth.
I for one appreciate the fact that at least someone was willing to follow up on what i already suspected after reading Carmen del Tapia's book about Escriva. His visit to Tuy to meet with Lucia after she was commanded to put the Third Secret to paper and send it to her Bishop, coupled with his sly remarks about nuns in general and Sr Lucia in particular to the women of Opus Dei , contrasting that with his own account in his own book about Lucia and his meeting with her, was enough to make any reader scratch their head in disbelief.
It was so obvious Escriva was using Fatima in general and Lucia in particular to foster his own legitimacy through marketing inference to the intentions of the Mother of God, it left me literally aghast.....
Coimbria is where Lucia went in seclusion after Coimbria is where Lucia allegedly told Escriva to open the first OD House outside of Spain.
Mother Celine admitted in an interview the nuns were all Opus Dei Cooperators in the Coimbria convent........Yet according to Escriva the nuns and Lucia are all "silly women" .
Personally , I think we are all silly if we believe this Opus Dei nonsense.