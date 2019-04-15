"Paris will be burned" ---- Our Lady of La Salette: Collapsed Spire, Collapsed Catholic Civilization. How the Notre Dame Fire is an Image of the Real Church's Situation Today.

Dr. Chojnowski: As far as we are aware, having discovered hundreds of photos of Sister Lucy I and Sister Lucy II, there are no photos of Sister Lucy between the years 1949 (i.e., Sister Lucy I) to her (i.e., Sister Lucy II) appearance with Paul VI at Fatima for the 50th Year Anniversary of the Fatima Apparitions on May 13th, 1967. Even though the investigation and the efforts of the investigator have not yet entered into the second part of the investigation, the part in which they try to discover what happened to the real Sister Lucy dos Santos and who the imposter was who they put out as "Sister Lucy" from 1967 on, we do believe that the real Sister Lucy was alive through the end of 1957 and even through most of 1958, primarily because of the interview which Tradition in Action has translated and which appears below. The persistent theme of this interview is that Mankind needs to take seriously the apparitions of Our Lady and her Messages in order to avoid the terrible Chas…
Marie Julie JaHenney also spoke of the desecration of the Catholic churches in France and the fires.ReplyDelete
All pointing to the New Order of the Mass and sin as the source of losing Faith.
"What would we say to those who would insist that we stay within the burning and collapsing structures?" We would say, "Are you insane?" If we want to keep the Faith, we do not remain united to the destroyers of the Faith. If you choose to stay inside a burning building when there's a way out, then you're committing suicide. Likewise, anyone who remains inside the Church of heretics and apostates (i.e. recognizing and resisting the false shepherds) will risk losing their souls.ReplyDelete
Very true Indeed. Do you want to be saved? Then get out fast of the novos ordo church.ReplyDelete
Be a life participant of the Traditional Mass of the Holy Roman Catholic and Apostolic Church Our Established on St Peter the Apostle
Could not agree with you more… I would even go further as to say ….not only to reject the Novus Ordo sect but dump the teachings of Vatican II.Delete
Yes! But remember, the Traditional Mass without the faith is not pleasing to God. We need the true Mass but to offer it in union with antipope Francis is no different than to stay within the burning structure. "Go out from her my people..."ReplyDelete
Agree Holy Scriptures declare it!Delete
dump the council teachings… vatican II… which is apostasy….Delete