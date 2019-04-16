Macron's Muslim Miopia: If the Notre-Dame Fire Was NOT Set By Islamists, it would be a Complete Anomaly. Read the Report of Islamic Desecration Throughout Western Europe.

"Paris will be burned."
"France, Italy, Spain and England will be in war; blood will flow in the streets; Frenchman will fight with Frenchman, Italian with Italian; subsequently there will be a general war which will be appalling. For a time, God will no longer be mindful of France or Italy, because the Gospel of Jesus Christ is no longer known. The wicked will deploy all their malice."
"Rome will lose the Faith and become the Seat of the Antichrist."
Dr. Chojnowski: The 3 prophecies above, all coming from the Secret entrusted to Melanie by Our Lady at La Salette, seem to speak about our own day. The most important thing in Paris has now catastrophically burnt, the stage is set or it is on-going, for massive civil unrest. Frenchman is already Fighting Frenchman and Italy does not seem to be far behind. Is this the time in which, "God will no longer by mindful of France or Italy, because the Gospel of Jesus Christ is no longer known." The wicked ar…
