Macron's Muslim Miopia: If the Notre-Dame Fire Was NOT Set By Islamists, it would be a Complete Anomaly. Read the Report of Islamic Desecration Throughout Western Europe.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-04-15/notre-dame-burns-european-churches-are-vandalized-defecated-torched-every-day


Why the Instant Call to Rebuild? Why the Immediate Denial that it was Terrorism BEFORE THE FIRE WAS EVEN NEAR OUT? Why Not Find Out WHO DID IT FIRST?

St. Thomas Aquinas, when giving an example of efficient causality and the natural desire of mankind to know causes, gave the following example: If a farmer went into his cottage and found manure scattered all over the place, what would he say when he looked at the room, "Manure!" No, of course not, he would say, "Who did it?!!" All the reports surrounding the fire have been sprinkled with, "Something to do with the reconstruction." Just because the external circumstances made for the spreading of the fire that does not mean that the materials which were involved in the reconstruction CAUSED the Fire. Read the article, also, about the European media's attempt to squelch stories of desecrations of Christian holy sites and objects.

