Final Result of 3 Different Facial Recognition Tests. No Match. Tests done by Steven Rambam/Pallorium International Investigative Services.

Dr. Chojnowski: RadTrad Thomist has just obtained a declassified CIA document that details the interrogation of a former Catholic priest who became a National Socialist and German operations officer during World War II.Further commentary will follow on subsequent posts. However, in order to get out this information to our readers in a timely fashion, I would advise them to keep a look out for several points as they read the extensive account of the interrogation of Albert Hartl, a Bavarian who left the Catholic Church and Priesthood to become a much used asset for the German National Socialist government during the 1933 to 1945 period. His work related to the Catholic Church and the Vatican is a special focus of the questions posed to Hartl during his interrogation in by American Army Intelligence in 1946.Items of Great Significance:1) Vatican's Plan to Open Up Russia as An Extensive Missionary Fie…